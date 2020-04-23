UrduPoint.com
Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows By 440 To Over 22,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:40 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Spain's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 440 to 22,157 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The country has confirmed 213,024 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, of which 4,635 have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

As the number of recoveries has increased by 3,355 to 89,250, over 101,000 cases remain active.

The incidence rater remains stable, as Spain recorded 4,211 new cases and 435 fatalities on Wednesday.

