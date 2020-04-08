Spain's COVID-19 death toll has exceeded 14,500, as 757 new fatalities have been registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Spain's COVID-19 death toll has exceeded 14,500, as 757 new fatalities have been registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Spain has confirmed 146,690 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak. This number has grown by 6,180 over the past 24 hours.

Over 48,000 people in Spain have recovered from the coronavirus, which means that around 84,000 cases remain active.