UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows By 757 To Over 14,500 Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:58 PM

Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 757 to Over 14,500 Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

Spain's COVID-19 death toll has exceeded 14,500, as 757 new fatalities have been registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Spain's COVID-19 death toll has exceeded 14,500, as 757 new fatalities have been registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Spain has confirmed 146,690 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak. This number has grown by 6,180 over the past 24 hours.

Over 48,000 people in Spain have recovered from the coronavirus, which means that around 84,000 cases remain active.

Related Topics

Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police blood donation camp to help Thalassaemia pa ..

6 minutes ago

AU chief defends WHO from Trump's criticism

6 minutes ago

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) warn pa ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Slams Idea of 'Returning' Crimea Via Press ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Says One Should Ask Washington About New S ..

6 minutes ago

Five Civilians Killed in Terrorist Attack in South ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.