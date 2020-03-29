Spain's death toll from coronavirus-related complications reached 5,690 people on Saturday after the Health Ministry reported that another 832 patients had died over the past 24 hours

MADRID/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Spain's death toll from coronavirus-related complications reached 5,690 people on Saturday after the Health Ministry reported that another 832 patients had died over the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 72,200, with 8,189 patients having tested positive in the past 24 hours.

About 4,500 patients are in serious condition. Meanwhile, 12,300 people have recovered from the illness.

The capital city of Madrid and the surrounding region remain the worst-hit, with some 21,500 cases and 2,800 dead. The autonomous region of Catalonia has recorded 14,300 cases.

Spain is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases.

Portugal also saw a rise in coronavirus cases in late March � the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 5,170 on Saturday after more than 900 new cases were registered in the country, according to the Health Ministry. Moreover, the coronavirus-related fatalities in Portugal have reached 100.

Portugal declared a state of emergency on March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country's Norte Region, where the city of Porto is located, has been hit hardest by the virus, as more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases were detected here.