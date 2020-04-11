UrduPoint.com
Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 510 Over Past 24 Hours To 16,353 - Health Ministry

Spain's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 510 over the past 24 hours, a drop in the day-on-day increase compared to previous days, and now stands at 16,353 since the start of the outbreak, the country's Health Ministry confirmed in its daily statistical bulletin on Saturday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Spain's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 510 over the past 24 hours, a drop in the day-on-day increase compared to previous days, and now stands at 16,353 since the start of the outbreak, the country's Health Ministry confirmed in its daily statistical bulletin on Saturday.

This is the smallest daily increase to the death toll since March 23 and represents a drop in the number of new deaths compared to Friday, when the Health Ministry recorded an increase of 605 to the death toll.

The ministry also reported 4,830 new cases of the disease on Saturday, taking the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 161,852.

The outbreak in Spain has so far been concentrated in the regions around the capital city of Madrid, where more than 45,800 positive tests have been confirmed and Catalonia, where more than 32,900 cases of the disease have been reported.

All figures were recorded at 19:00 GMT on Friday.

The Spanish Health Ministry believes that the peak of the outbreak in the country has passed, and certain non-vital industries, such as construction, will be allowed to resume their activities from Monday.

