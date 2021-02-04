MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The COVID-19 death toll in Spain has surpassed 60,000, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Over the past day, the number of deaths of patients with confirmed coronavirus increased by 565. A total of 1,911 people have died in the past week, and 60,370 since the pandemic start.

The number of recorded cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic amounted to almost 2.9 million.