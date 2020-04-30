UrduPoint.com
Spain's Daily COVID-19 Fatalities Down To 268 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:27 PM

Spain's Daily COVID-19 Fatalities Down to 268 - Health Ministry

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Spain has grown by 268 in the last 24 hours, which is 57 fatalities fewer than a day prior, according to the data from the Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Spain has grown by 268 in the last 24 hours, which is 57 fatalities fewer than a day prior, according to the data from the Health Ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country is at 24,543.

New 1,309 cases bring the total number of infections to 213,435.

On Wednesday, the deaths from COVID-19 increased by 325, while the total number of cases increased by 2,144.

Spain's state of high alert is in force until May 9. Earlier in the week, the government introduced a 4-stage plan for ending the quarantine. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez claims the country can return to normal life by the end of June provided the current trend continues.

