UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Daily Virus Toll Falls Again With 523 Dead

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:13 PM

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead

Spain recorded 523 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a decline from the previous day, but the number of new daily confirmed cases was the highest in six days

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain recorded 523 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a decline from the previous day, but the number of new daily confirmed cases was the highest in six days.

The new deaths reported by the health ministry take the total number of fatalities to 18,579 -- officially third in the world behind the United States and Italy.

Spain recorded 567 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The number of new confirmed infections rose by 5,092, or three percent, to 177,633, the biggest daily increase in the number of cases since April 9.

Related Topics

World Spain Italy United States April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attempt in Egypt, praises secu ..

1 minute ago

SSC directs clubs to pay workers&#039; salaries

1 minute ago

Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) directs power d ..

5 minutes ago

South Koreans back Moon in pandemic poll

5 minutes ago

EU chief calls May 4 donor conference on virus vac ..

5 minutes ago

Germany to Extend Border Controls for 20 More Days ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.