Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain recorded 523 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a decline from the previous day, but the number of new daily confirmed cases was the highest in six days.

The new deaths reported by the health ministry take the total number of fatalities to 18,579 -- officially third in the world behind the United States and Italy.

Spain recorded 567 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The number of new confirmed infections rose by 5,092, or three percent, to 177,633, the biggest daily increase in the number of cases since April 9.