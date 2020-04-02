(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Spain exceeded has 10,000 after 950 people died over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Spain exceeded has 10,000 after 950 people died over the past day, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

More than 6,000 people are in intensive care units, while 26,700 have recovered, the ministry said.

Spain has almost caught up with Italy in terms of the total number of detected cases of infection since the beginning of the epidemic. Italy has last reported 110,400 cases, while Spain has registered 110,238 cases, including 8,100 in the past 24 hours.