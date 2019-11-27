UrduPoint.com
Spain's Defence Minister Takes Up Foreign Affairs Post

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles will pick up Josep Borrell's foreign affairs portfolio as moves to Brussels to become the new European Commission's foreign policy chief, the government said Wednesday

Robles, 63, would temporarily replace Borrell from Friday, the government said in a statement.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won a repeat general election on November 10 but is still well short of an absolute majority in parliament. That means he has so far not been able to sworn in for another term.

Since he is still leading a caretaker government with limited powers -- as he has been since April -- he can only nominate a member of his current cabinet to replace Borrell.

Robles, a former judge, will hold both the defence and foreign ministry portfolios.

