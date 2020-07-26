MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The Spanish Defense Ministry will arrange courses for the military to learn tracing coronavirus cases among troops in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among servicemen, media in Spain reported on Sunday.

According to the ABC Noticias newspaper, other state institutions might request that the military who have been trained at the Defense Ministry's courses help them tackle COVID-19.

The training is part of the ministry's earlier announced plan to put together an early response strategy against the pandemic.

Spain has from the very start of the pandemic been among Europe's hardest-hit countries. As of Sunday, Spanish authorities have confirmed over 272,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 28,400 fatalities, as the case count in Europe is past 3.2 million.

According to a recent research by the Spanish Health Ministry into projected immunity among the population, some 2.3 million citizens, or 5.2 percent, could have developed antibodies to COVID-19, or equivalent to saying have had the infection, by this point.