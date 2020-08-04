UrduPoint.com
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Says Juan Carlos De Borbon's Flight Abroad 'Unworthy'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias says former monarch, King Juan Carlos I, should answer for his actions in Spain following his decision to leave the country amid a corruption investigation.

"The flight abroad of Juan Carlos de Borbon is an act unworthy of a former head of state and leaves the monarchy in a very compromised position," Pablo Iglesias wrote on Twitter on Monday, adding that the retired monarch "should answer for his actions in Spain and before his people," out of respect for Spanish democracy.

On Monday, the retired monarch sent a letter to his son, the current King Felipe, saying he had decided to leave the country. The former king's lawyer, Javier Sanchez-Junco said on Monday that Juan Carlos I would remain at the disposal of Spanish prosecutors despite his decision to leave the country amid a corruption scandal.

In June, Spain's Supreme Court launched an investigation into Juan Carlos's role in an anti-corruption case concerning the 2011 construction contract for a high-speed railway from Saudi Arabia's Mecca to Medina.

