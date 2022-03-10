UrduPoint.com

Spain's Far-right Vox Enters Regional Govt For First Time: Party Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Spain's far-right Vox enters regional govt for first time: party sources

Spain's far-right Vox party on Thursday entered a regional government for the first time as part of a coalition agreement with the right-wing Popular Party (PP), sources on both sides said

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Spain's far-right Vox party on Thursday entered a regional government for the first time as part of a coalition agreement with the right-wing Popular Party (PP), sources on both sides said.

The country's highly decentralised system gives Spain's 17 regions broad powers, meaning Vox's entry into the regional government of Castilla y Leon, just north of Madrid, will give it a major impact on policy.

Vox said it would hold the second-highest position in the government of Castilla y Leon, where it came third in last month's regional election.

Although the PP came first, it did not achieve an absolute majority, winning only 31 of the regional assembly's 81 seats.

That left it vulnerable to pressure from Vox -- which won 13 seats in a huge increase from the 2019 election where it secured just one.

"We have reached an agreement with Vox... that will allow us to establish a stable and solid government," tweeted the region's outgoing PP leader Alfonso Fernandez Manueco, who will be reinstated thanks to the deal.

A member of Vox was also appointed as head of the regional parliament.

The ruling Socialist party immediately attacked the opposition PP over the deal, denouncing it as "a pact of shame".

Founded in 2014, Vox started as a marginal force in Spanish politics before causing a major upset in late 2018 when it entered a regional parliament for the first time, winning seats in the assembly of Andalusia in the south.

Following national elections nearly a year later, it became the third-largest force in Spanish politics with 52 seats in the 350-seat parliament, mirroring gains elsewhere in Europe for the far right.

The regional governments of both Andalusia and the Madrid area are PP-led but supported from the outside by Vox in exchange for political concessions.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Exchange Europe Parliament Leon Madrid Spain 2018 2019 From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Price Magistrates conduct 1423 inspections; impose ..

Price Magistrates conduct 1423 inspections; impose fines on 158 profiteers

2 minutes ago
 JKT group disassociate itself from ministers who c ..

JKT group disassociate itself from ministers who called on PM Khan

16 minutes ago
 Awareness walk, seminar held at Liaquat University ..

Awareness walk, seminar held at Liaquat University hospital to mark World Kidney ..

2 minutes ago
 Tarin directs BoI to enhance project development i ..

Tarin directs BoI to enhance project development in consultation with respective ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliament elects Hungary's first ever woman presi ..

Parliament elects Hungary's first ever woman president

2 minutes ago
 AIOU extends admission date till April 18

AIOU extends admission date till April 18

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>