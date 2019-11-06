UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:05 PM

Spain's Foreign Ministry Refutes Claims That Tourists Attacked in Jordan Spanish Nationals

Spain's Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that none of the foreign tourists that were attacked earlier in the day in Jordan's Jerash were Spanish citizens, despite reports that they were

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Spain's Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that none of the foreign tourists that were attacked earlier in the day in Jordan's Jerash were Spanish citizens, despite reports that they were.

Earlier in the day, several tourists, as well as a guide and a police officer, were stabbed in the popular tourist destination in western Jordan. The country's Public Security Directorate said that the instigator of the attack had been detained. Media first reported that the tourists were Spanish nationals, but later reports suggested otherwise.

"We can confirm that there were no Spanish nationals among the injured," a source from the ministry said.

Jordan's security services have said that three of the injured people were women. All of the injured people have been transferred to a hospital.

Jerash is the second-most popular tourist destination in Jordan, as it contains a large number of ancient ruins and represents an archaeological interest.

