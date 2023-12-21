Open Menu

Spain's Galicia Struggles With Mass Shellfish Die-off

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Spain's Galicia struggles with mass shellfish die-off

Illa de Arousa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The fisherwomen at the heart of Europe's shellfish industry in northwest Spain have been reporting a worrying die-off that is hitting just when holiday season demand is soaring.

The nutrient-rich silt of Galicia's chilly Atlantic estuaries -- known as rias -- is normally fertile ground but not after extended periods of heatwaves and abnormally heavy rainfall.

Around 4,000 people, almost all women, work as traditional shellfish catchers known as "mariscadoras" in the inlets that criss-cross the region's rugged coastline.

"In the 42 years I have gathered shellfish, I have never seen a year as bad as this," Juana Maria Martinez told AFP.

Working at the small beach on the island of Arousa near the city Santiago de Campostela, she wore dishwashing gloves and carried a long-handled spade used to dredge up shellfish.

Related Topics

Europe Santiago Spain Women All Industry

Recent Stories

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

29 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

44 minutes ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

3 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

4 hours ago
Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

7 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

16 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

16 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

16 hours ago

More Stories From World