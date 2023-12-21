Illa de Arousa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The fisherwomen at the heart of Europe's shellfish industry in northwest Spain have been reporting a worrying die-off that is hitting just when holiday season demand is soaring.

The nutrient-rich silt of Galicia's chilly Atlantic estuaries -- known as rias -- is normally fertile ground but not after extended periods of heatwaves and abnormally heavy rainfall.

Around 4,000 people, almost all women, work as traditional shellfish catchers known as "mariscadoras" in the inlets that criss-cross the region's rugged coastline.

"In the 42 years I have gathered shellfish, I have never seen a year as bad as this," Juana Maria Martinez told AFP.

Working at the small beach on the island of Arousa near the city Santiago de Campostela, she wore dishwashing gloves and carried a long-handled spade used to dredge up shellfish.