Spain's GDP Drops By Record 11% In 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Statistics Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Spain's GDP fell by a record 11 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the greatest slowdown since 1970 when the country began to maintain official statistics, the Spanish National Statistics Institute said on Friday.

In the first quarter of 2020, the GDP showed a 5.3 percent decline, in the second quarter it fell by 17.9 percent at the start of the pandemic. In the third quarter, the Spanish economy increased by 16.4 percent amid the relaxation of the lockdown measures, the fourth quarter showed only a 0.

4 percent growth.

The previous forecasts made by the government suggested a 11.2 percent GDP decrease which is almost similar to the current data. In 2021, Spain expects the economic recovery to hit 7.2 percent.

The Spanish economy was severely affected by the restrictive measures introduced by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, Spain has registered over 2.7 million positive COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 57,806.

