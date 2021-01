The Spanish province of Granada registered at least three earthquakes with a magnitude of over 4.0 within less than an hour last night, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Spanish province of Granada registered at least three earthquakes with a magnitude of over 4.0 within less than an hour last night, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) said.

According to the IGN, the first major earthquake occurred at 21:36 GMT on Tuesday. The epicenter was located in Granada's Santa Fe with a 4.3 magnitude. Shortly after, the second quake was felt in the city of Cullar Vega with a 4.2 magnitude and at 21:54, Santa Fe registered another earthquake with a 4.5 magnitude.

There are no reports of casualties or damage caused by the quake.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed solidarity with the citizens who were in the region during the earthquake.

"Several earthquakes have shaken Granada again tonight. I am concerned about thousands of people. It is time to keep calm and follow instructions of the emergency services. Let us hope that we will come back to the normality soon," Sanchez said on Twitter.

Since December 2020, Andalusia has registered more than 150 low-magnitude earthquakes, according to the IGN report.