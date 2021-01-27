UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Granada Hit By Three Magnitude-4 Quakes Within 1 Hour - Geographical Institute

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:28 PM

Spain's Granada Hit by Three Magnitude-4 Quakes Within 1 Hour - Geographical Institute

The Spanish province of Granada registered at least three earthquakes with a magnitude of over 4.0 within less than an hour last night, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Spanish province of Granada registered at least three earthquakes with a magnitude of over 4.0 within less than an hour last night, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) said.

According to the IGN, the first major earthquake occurred at 21:36 GMT on Tuesday. The epicenter was located in Granada's Santa Fe with a 4.3 magnitude. Shortly after, the second quake was felt in the city of Cullar Vega with a 4.2 magnitude and at 21:54, Santa Fe registered another earthquake with a 4.5 magnitude.

There are no reports of casualties or damage caused by the quake.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed solidarity with the citizens who were in the region during the earthquake.

"Several earthquakes have shaken Granada again tonight. I am concerned about thousands of people. It is time to keep calm and follow instructions of the emergency services. Let us hope that we will come back to the normality soon," Sanchez said on Twitter.

Since December 2020, Andalusia has registered more than 150 low-magnitude earthquakes, according to the IGN report.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Twitter Santa Fe Granada December 2020

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific offers COVID-19 insurance add-on for ..

11 minutes ago

ICC delays World Test Championship final for IPL

14 minutes ago

Repairs Center Refutes Claims About Fire on Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Over Rs 5.53 bn released for 173 ADP projects

3 minutes ago

Police arrest eight gamblers jail

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 9 more lives in KP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.