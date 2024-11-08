Spain's Grim Search For Flood Missing Moves To Coast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Spanish navy diver Alvaro Carrillo donned his wetsuit and prepared a speedboat to scour a normally picturesque lagoon made murky by a sea of debris -- and potentially bodies.
As rescuers painstakingly seek victims of Spain's deadliest floods in decades in inland towns and fields, Carrillo's team is shifting the hunt for the dozens of missing to the coast.
The torrential downpours on October 29 -- which in some places dumped a year's worth of rain in hours -- have swept detritus towards estuaries and beaches.
Three bodies have been found on the usually idyllic beaches facing the Mediterranean Sea, according to Spanish media.
The authorities -- heavily criticised for their handling of the catastrophe and confusing information on the number of dead and missing -- have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.
But an emergency unit involved in the rescue told AFP on condition of anonymity that at least one body has been discovered in the sea.
Carrillo and his 20-strong team set out at the crack of dawn on the Albufera lagoon in the eastern Valencia region that has suffered almost all the devastation and 219 deaths.
The lagoon lies at the heart of a natural park where thousands of migratory birds shelter in the winter and restaurants serve paella to nature lovers who can explore its pristine waters by boat.
But its 2,700 hectares (6,670 acres) of shallow fresh water were almost opaque when AFP visited after the floods dragged in cars, furniture and mounds of reeds.
The poor visibility is the "trickiest" part of the team's work, but they would keep going "as long as the daylight allows", sub-lieutenant Carrillo, 26, told AFP.
- Sea of reeds -
Spain has dispatched more boats to the coast and increased its diving teams sixfold, Javier Marcos, head of the army's emergencies unit, told reporters on Friday.
Divers from the regional fire service and the Civil Guard were also taking part in the disaster zone, AFP journalists saw.
Firefighters struggled to remove reeds that had jammed open a lock, allowing the lagoon's contents to drift into the Mediterranean.
"It's sad, but it makes complete sense that they're looking here," said Jose Torrent, a pensioner from Valencia who often strolls around the lagoon.
The regional emergency committee overseeing the rescue said on Thursday that radars and special equipment were being used to chart the waters.
To the east of Albufera lies the isolated El Saler beach, another popular beauty spot now buried under piles of reeds scattered by the raging tides.
Local council workers hoisted a red flag to dissuade potential bathers from the beach, which like others in the region has been sealed off.
But the lagoon often swells to match the rising water levels during storms and bears few physical scars compared with the scenes of desolation surrounding it.
"The only visible damage is in the fishermen's nets," said Gregorio Ortega, 66, pointing towards some stakes to which clung nets used to capture eels.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Scarlets wing Murray set for Wales debut against Fiji2 minutes ago
-
Jammu & Kashmir not part of India, Pakistan says, rebutting Indian claim42 minutes ago
-
Toll from Mozambique election protests up to at least 3042 minutes ago
-
Buried for 14 hours after Israeli strike, Lebanese toddler makes recovery1 hour ago
-
Sudan army govt accuses paramilitaries of causing 120 civilian deaths in 2 days1 hour ago
-
Russian, Ukrainian top rights officials discuss PoWs2 hours ago
-
President-elect Trump at 301 electoral votes, Harris at 2262 hours ago
-
Leading Chinese AI startups show confidence and optimism toward the market2 hours ago
-
Israeli football supporters back home after Amsterdam violence3 hours ago
-
UN probe says women, children comprise the majority of Gaza war dead3 hours ago
-
Kyiv says Russia has returned bodies of 563 soldiers4 hours ago
-
President Xi to attend APEC meeting, G20 Summit, visit Peru, Brazil5 hours ago