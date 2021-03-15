UrduPoint.com
Spain's Hard-left Podemos Chief Says Leaving Govt To Run As Madrid Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:34 PM

Pablo Iglesias, leader of the hard-left party Podemos and a deputy prime minister in Spain's ruling coalition, said Monday he was stepping down from the government to run as head of the Madrid region

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pablo Iglesias, leader of the hard-left party Podemos and a deputy prime minister in Spain's ruling coalition, said Monday he was stepping down from the government to run as head of the Madrid region.

"I have informed (Prime Minister) Pedro Sanchez about my decision to leave my post in government when the campaign begins," he said in a video message posted on social media referring to elections scheduled for May 4.

