Spain's Health Institute Deems Mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses 'Safe'

Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:42 PM

A study by the Madrid-based Carlos III Health Institute on the compatibility of different COVID-19 vaccines has shown that it is safe to administer the second dose of Pfizer vaccine to those whose first shot was AstraZeneca

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) A study by the Madrid-based Carlos III Health Institute on the compatibility of different COVID-19 vaccines has shown that it is safe to administer the second dose of Pfizer vaccine to those whose first shot was AstraZeneca.

"People who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine can safely receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine," Jesus Antonio Frias, a coordinator of the institute's clinical research network, told reporters on Tuesday.

The preliminary trial results showed that the post-AstraZeneca inoculation with Pfizer developed a strong immune response from the body, while the number of COVID-19 antibodies could increase up to seven times within two weeks.

The study, which involved 600 volunteers from five hospitals, analyzed their immune systems two weeks after Pfizer was administered. All volunteers received their first AstraZeneca shot 8-12 weeks prior to the Pfizer shot.

The volunteers reportedly experienced some side effects on the first day after the second shot, such as nausea, chills, weakness, or headache. None of the study participants were hospitalized. It will be up to Spain to decide whether or not Pfizer will be used as a second vaccination, Frias added.

