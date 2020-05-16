UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Health Ministry Registers 102 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 06:46 PM

Spain's Health Ministry Registers 102 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths

Spain's coronavirus death toll has increased by 102 over the past 24 hours, 36 fewer than the previous day, Spain's Health Ministry said Saturday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Spain's coronavirus death toll has increased by 102 over the past 24 hours, 36 fewer than the previous day, Spain's Health Ministry said Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at a staggering 27,563, behind only the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Meanwhile, another 539 cases of infection have been identified in the past day, taking the total to 230,698 with over 144,000 recoveries.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, over 50,000 medical workers have contracted the virus, the ministry added.

The numbers are a far cry from Spain's peak of infections in late March and early April when thousands of new cases were being reported daily.

About half of Spain's population saw the first phase of lifting restrictions take place earlier this week with more regions to follow next Monday if the trend maintains its downward trajectory.

Related Topics

Spain Italy United Kingdom United States March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE provides 43 tonnes of food aid to residents of ..

6 minutes ago

A Century in Flux: Chapter II at Sharjah Art Museu ..

6 minutes ago

Ijaz Alam distributes ration, financial aid among ..

2 minutes ago

Govt pursuing comprehensive roadmap to handle chal ..

2 minutes ago

249 stranded Pakistanis leave Khartoum

2 minutes ago

Sudan inflation soars to 99% as food prices rise

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.