MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Spain's coronavirus death toll has increased by 102 over the past 24 hours, 36 fewer than the previous day, Spain's Health Ministry said Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at a staggering 27,563, behind only the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Meanwhile, another 539 cases of infection have been identified in the past day, taking the total to 230,698 with over 144,000 recoveries.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, over 50,000 medical workers have contracted the virus, the ministry added.

The numbers are a far cry from Spain's peak of infections in late March and early April when thousands of new cases were being reported daily.

About half of Spain's population saw the first phase of lifting restrictions take place earlier this week with more regions to follow next Monday if the trend maintains its downward trajectory.