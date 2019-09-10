UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's High Court To Rule On Late Dictator Franco's Exhumation On September 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

Spain's High Court to Rule on Late Dictator Franco's Exhumation on September 24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Spain's Supreme Court will rule on the exhumation of former dictator, Francisco Franco's, remains on September 24.

According to a court document obtained by Sputnik, the Supreme Court is currently reviewing an appeal made by Franco's family against a previously made ruling to exhume Franco's remains from their current resting place at the "Valley of the Fallen" memorial to the Mingorrubio El Pardo cemetery.

Franco's family want the former Spanish leader to remain in the memorial or, as the only alternative, to be transferred to the La Almudena cathedral in central Madrid.

The exhumation of Franco's remain was initially set to take place on June 10 but was postponed by the Supreme Court days before the date, giving the former dictator's family more time to pursue their appeal.

The Spanish government maintains that the "Valley of the Fallen" memorial monument should house only the remains of people who died as a result of the Spanish Civil War, and not the late dictator's, whose regime oversaw thousands of executions. In 2018, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said that democracy was not compatible with a state tomb that honored the memory of Franco.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Democracy Died Madrid Spain June September 2018 Dictator Church Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

Lacertid lizards may be unable to cope with climat ..

11 minutes ago

UAE ranks first globally in mobile internet subscr ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Estonia boost digital government cooper ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, Mauritania review defence cooperation

41 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince telephones Emirati astronauts, ..

1 hour ago

Musanada begins construction of 6 school projects ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.