1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Spain's higher education minister, Manuel Castells, has stepped down for personal reasons amid protests over the university law reform, Spanish media reported on Thursday.

The minister will be replaced by Joan Subirats, a Catalan politician and former culture councilor for the Barcelona city council, according to the Catalan news outlet.

Castells has proposed a revision of the 2001 education law that allows universities to create own skills tests for non-EU students, ties academic careers to teaching results, and provides for wider engagement of private companies with universities, among others.

The initiative has sparked country-wide protests as students fear new amendments will undermine the transparency and democratic foundations in Spanish universities.

The proposal was approved by the executive branch in August, but is yet to be voted on in the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish parliament.

