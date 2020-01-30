UrduPoint.com
Spain's Iberia Cancels Flights To China Amid Virus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Spain's flag-carrier Iberia said Wednesday it would suspend flights to Shanghai as the outbreak of a deadly viral infection in China shows no signs of abating.

"We are suspending flights to Shanghai effective Friday. Our company does not operate flights to other destinations in China," the airline said in a press release.

It became one of almost a dozen air carriers that have grounded or limited their flights to mainland China this month. They include British Airways, Lufthansa, American Airlines and United.

The outbreak of what has been identified as a new coronavirus strain began at a seafood market in Wuhan in central China last December before quickly spreading across the country. The number of those infected has exceeded 6,000. There have been more than 130 fatalities.

