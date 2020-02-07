UrduPoint.com
Spain's Iberia Extends Suspension Of Flights To China Until End Of April Over Coronavirus

Fri 07th February 2020

Spain's Iberia Extends Suspension of Flights to China Until End of April Over Coronavirus

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Spain's Iberia flag carrier announced on Thursday that it had extended the suspension of flights to Shanghai until the end of April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company only operates flights inside China to Shanghai. The flights were halted on January 31 as the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China showed no signs of abating. However, at the time, the company did not specify when the suspension would end.

"Iberia has decided to extend the temporary suspension of flights to China to March and April," the airline said in a statement, adding that the company will offer full refunds to customers who already bought tickets for these months.

Iberia was among multiple air carriers from around the world that have suspended or limited their flights to coronavirus-hit CHina.

The current death toll from the novel coronavirus exceeds 560 people, while over 28,000 others have been infected all over the world since it was first detected in December.

