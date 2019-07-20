UrduPoint.com
Spain's Iglesias Gives Up Demand Of Post In Leftist Coalition Government

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Spain's Iglesias Gives Up Demand of Post in Leftist Coalition Government

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The leader of Spain's Podemos anti-austerity party, Pablo Iglesias, announced on Friday that he would no longer pursue a seat in the next coalition government in exchange for his party's support for Pedro Sanchez, the acting prime minister and leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE), during the upcoming confidence vote.

Sanchez's Socialists won April's election but fell short of an outright majority and turned to Podemos for support. The leftist party insisted that they rule in a coalition. On Thursday, Sanchez said that Podemos would only vote in his favor in exchange for Iglesias getting a post in the new cabinet. Sanchez ruled out such a possibility and called Iglesias the "main stumbling stone" toward forming a coalition government.

"Spain needs a leftist coalition government. PSOE claims that the only stumbling stone on this government's way is me. I should not be PSOE's excuse to not form such a coalition government. My presence in the cabinet will not be a problem as long as PSOE admits that there will be no future vetoes and that Unitos Podemos will be represented in the next government proportionally to votes," Iglesias said in a video which he posted on Twitter.

The parliamentary elections in Spain on April 28 ended with the Socialists winning 123 seats and Podemos winning 42 seats in the 350-member legislature, meaning that Podemos now claims one third of the ministerial posts.

Earlier, Sanchez has spoken in favor of the coalition government to include qualified candidates from Podemos, but not Iglesias, mainly because of his stance toward Catalonia and imprisonment of some Catalan politicians, who were involved in the organization of the independence referendum. Iglesias views them as political prisoners.

The Spanish parliament will vote next Tuesday on whether to back Sanchez as prime minister in what will be effectively a confidence vote. If he fails to gain an absolute majority, a second vote will be held in two days where he will need a simple majority to form a minority government.

