MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Spanish King Felipe VI is leading a delegation in Oman to offer condolences over the death of late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the Royal Palace announced on Tuesday.

Sultan Qaboos died on January 10 at the age of 79, after a long battle with illness.

During his meeting with the new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, the king expressed his deep condolences and reminded him of the close ties between the two countries that had contributed to the development of their societies.

Sultan Qaboos had no direct heir, so his successor had to be chosen by the royal family within three days, as stipulated by the constitution. On Saturday, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, a former minister of heritage and culture, and a cousin of the late sultan, was sworn in as Oman's new sultan.