UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's King Opens Talks To Break Political Impasse

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:39 PM

Spain's king opens talks to break political impasse

Spain's King Felipe VI began meeting parliamentary leaders Monday in an eleventh-hour bid to form a government and head off what would be the country's fourth elections in as many years

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :Spain's King Felipe VI began meeting parliamentary leaders Monday in an eleventh-hour bid to form a government and head off what would be the country's fourth elections in as many years.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists won elections in April, but only secured 123 of the parliament's 350 seats, leaving him dependent on support from the radical leftwing Podemos and several smaller regional parties.

Until now, Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias has refused and Sanchez only has until September 23 to be confirmed as premier -- or face fresh elections on November 10.

In a bid to break the deadlock, the king began two days of talks with party leaders. He will meet Iglesias on Tuesday afternoon and Sanchez later that evening.

Back in July, Sanchez made two attempts to secure confirmation by the assembly but failed due to the dispute with Iglesias, which they have yet to resolve.

The Socialists had initially agreed, very reluctantly, to form a coalition with Podemos, offering it several government portfolios, but Iglesias refused, saying the posts did not carry enough political clout.

Now Sanchez has taken the offer of a coalition off the table, offering only talks on a joint policy programme.

Iglesias has insisted on Podemos entering government but faced with Sanchez's intransigence, he has suggested a "temporary coalition" but the proposal was dismissed out of hand by a government spokeswoman.

Spain has been gripped by political instability since the traditional two-party system collapsed in the elections of December 2015 with the emergence of Podemos and business-friendly Ciudadanos, sparking deep divisions within the parliament.

Related Topics

Assembly Parliament April July September November December 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council hosts workshop for school chi ..

7 minutes ago

Poultry Science Conference 2019 Concludes at Lahor ..

10 minutes ago

Civil Society appreciates passing of resolution by ..

2 minutes ago

Dutch national missing in Spain's flooded southeas ..

2 minutes ago

Probables for Sri Lanka series announced

13 minutes ago

Yemeni Houthis Ready to Launch New Strikes Against ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.