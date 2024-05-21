Spain's King, Queen Mark 20th Wedding Anniversary In New Era For Crown
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, widely credited with having regenerated the scandal-tainted monarchy for a new era.
To mark the occasion the royals released over the weekend a series of previously unseen pictures of them posing along with their daughters, Princess Leonor, 18, and Princess Sofia, 17, in the gardens of Madrid's royal palace. No public events are planned.
Felipe, then 36, exchanged vows and gold rings with Letizia Ortiz, a 31-year-old divorced journalist, at Madrid's Almudena Cathedral on a rainy May 22, 2004 in a lavish ceremony attended by statesmen and royalty from around the world.
He became king -- and Letizia Spain's first commoner queen -- after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated in June 2014 following a series of scandals over his finances and love life which caused the popularity of the royal family to plunge.
Adding to the monarchy's woes, Felipe's elder sister, Princess Cristina, was indicted on tax fraud charges. She was later acquitted.
"The crown was in crisis, and they turned things around during these 10 years," Javier Ayuso, who headed the royal palace's communications departments between 2012 and 2014, told AFP.
Pilar Eyre, the author of a series of books about the monarchy, said Felipe and Letizia "found the crown in a deplorable state".
"Everyone was saying that they were not going to last and that the monarchy's days were numbered," she told AFP.
Recent Stories
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Power Procurement Company announces new world record low cost of electricity from wind power5 minutes ago
-
Istanbul's century-old streetcar gets a makeover5 minutes ago
-
China issues special stamps featuring traditional Chinese opera15 minutes ago
-
"The Last Frenzy" stays on top of Chinese mainland box office chart15 minutes ago
-
China's Kuaizhou-11 Y4 rocket launches 4 new satellites15 minutes ago
-
China unveils guideline to promote development of smart cities15 minutes ago
-
Eight killed in road accident in central Peru25 minutes ago
-
For Srebrenica survivors, accepting 'truth' is path to peace35 minutes ago
-
Singaporean authority seizes over 7 kg drugs35 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower55 minutes ago
-
US Senate probe finds forced labor ties in automakers' imports1 hour ago
-
First day of Future Aviation Forum 2024 witnesses 47 agreements worth $19 billion1 hour ago