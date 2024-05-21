Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, widely credited with having regenerated the scandal-tainted monarchy for a new era.

To mark the occasion the royals released over the weekend a series of previously unseen pictures of them posing along with their daughters, Princess Leonor, 18, and Princess Sofia, 17, in the gardens of Madrid's royal palace. No public events are planned.

Felipe, then 36, exchanged vows and gold rings with Letizia Ortiz, a 31-year-old divorced journalist, at Madrid's Almudena Cathedral on a rainy May 22, 2004 in a lavish ceremony attended by statesmen and royalty from around the world.

He became king -- and Letizia Spain's first commoner queen -- after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated in June 2014 following a series of scandals over his finances and love life which caused the popularity of the royal family to plunge.

Adding to the monarchy's woes, Felipe's elder sister, Princess Cristina, was indicted on tax fraud charges. She was later acquitted.

"The crown was in crisis, and they turned things around during these 10 years," Javier Ayuso, who headed the royal palace's communications departments between 2012 and 2014, told AFP.

Pilar Eyre, the author of a series of books about the monarchy, said Felipe and Letizia "found the crown in a deplorable state".

"Everyone was saying that they were not going to last and that the monarchy's days were numbered," she told AFP.