Spain's King, Queen To Make State Visit To Cuba In November - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:08 PM

Spain's King, Queen to Make State Visit to Cuba in November - Foreign Ministry

Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will make a state visit to Cuba from November 12-14, the Spanish Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will make a state visit to Cuba from November 12-14, the Spanish Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

"Their Majesties the King and Queen will make a State Visit to the Republic of Cuba from 12 to 14 November. This State Visit is part of the events commemorating the V Centenary of the foundation of the city of Havana and will enable for the excellent and intense bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Cuba to be reflected upon at the highest level," the ministry said in a statement.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation Josep Borrell will accompany the royal couple during their stay in Cuba.

This will be the first official visit of the Spanish king to Cube since 1999, when then King Juan Carlos I visited the island in the framework of the Ibero-American summit.

Havana celebrates the 500th anniversary of its foundation on November 16.

