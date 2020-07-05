MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The authorities of the Spanish autonomous community of Galicia have decided to lock down 70,000 people in La Marina region of Lugo province amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases, Jesus Vazquez Almuina, the health counselor for the regional government, said on Sunday.

The entry and exit from La Marina will be closed starting from Monday midnight through Friday.

The northern region has recorded about a hundred active cases of COVID-19. According to Almuina, the situation is under control, however, closing the municipality will help to contain the spread of the infection and avoid new outbreaks.

"We consider it necessary to boost the level of requirements in the comarca [region] in order to try to improve the forecast and prepare for possible exponential growth," the official said.

The movement inside the region will be allowed, however, the permitted number of customers in bars, restaurants, theaters, museums and local markets will be reduced.

This is the second Spanish municipality to introduce lockdown in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, the Catalan authorities decided to restrict entry and exit from the Segria region with a population of 209,000 people, where a jump in the number of coronavirus cases has been detected.

Spain remains the worst-hit European nation by the pandemic, with over 250,000 cases.