Spanish Minister of Labor and Social Economy Yolanda Diaz proposed on Friday as part of her electoral program to begin the process of reducing the working week to 32 hours without changing wages

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Spanish Minister of Labor and Social Economy Yolanda Diaz proposed on Friday as part of her electoral program to begin the process of reducing the working week to 32 hours without changing wages.

"That is why today I want to make a proposal that is very simple - so that working people can return home an hour earlier after their workday ... Next year, in 2024, we will legally set the maximum working week at 37.5 hours. We will gradually reduce the working week to 32 hours," Diaz said in a video statement posted on Twitter.

Diaz added that people in Spain work an average of 300 hours more than Germans and 150 hours more than the French.

In April, the city administration of Spain's Valencia began a month-long experiment to introduce a four-day, 32-hour work week. The results of the experiment are expected in July.

In late May, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez dissolved the parliament and called early elections for July 23 following setbacks for his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and the success of the opposition conservative People's Party in regional elections held on May 29.