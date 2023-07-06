Open Menu

Spain's Left-Wing Sumar Party Proposes Creating Vice Presidency For Feminism

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Spain's Left-Wing Sumar Party Proposes Creating Vice Presidency For Feminism

Spain's left-wing Sumar party, led by Spanish Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz, on Thursday proposed the creation of a vice-presidency for feminism, as part of wide-ranging proposals the party hopes to use in transforming social and economic relations in the country

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Spain's left-wing Sumar party, led by Spanish Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz, on Thursday proposed the creation of a vice-presidency for feminism, as part of wide-ranging proposals the party hopes to use in transforming social and economic relations in the country.

"It is proposed to create a vice presidency for feminism and care economy to lead and coordinate the reforms (in the field of feminism and equality) with other administrations and social agents," the document which includes over 100 measures reads.

The party also proposed setting up a telephone helpline for "men in crisis" to reduce cases of male violence. In addition, in the face of economic uncertainty and rising interest rates, which have particularly affected the cost of mortgages, Sumar proposed the creation of a "protected, social, sustainable and affordable" rental fund of up to 2 million homes over the next 10 years, according to the document.

Besides, the party proposed starting the process of reducing the work week to 32 hours through legislation with no change in wages, and to make the tax on the rich permanent instead of temporary, as was decided in September 2022.

In late May, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez dissolved the parliament and called early elections for July 23 following setbacks for his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and the success of the opposition conservative People's Party in regional elections held on May 29.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Male Lead Spain May July September (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water ..

Pakistan fully committed to implement Indus Water Treaty: FO

35 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop d ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to relaunch laptop distribution among brilliant st ..

1 minute ago
 US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Out ..

US Activists Arrested Over Pro-Assange Protest Outside Justice Department

1 minute ago
 Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) ..

Chief Justice (CJ) of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan o ..

6 minutes ago
 Landslide kills eight children in Shangla: Police

Landslide kills eight children in Shangla: Police

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan desirous of improving ties with US: PM

Pakistan desirous of improving ties with US: PM

6 minutes ago
US mission seeks to accelerate trade ties with Pak ..

US mission seeks to accelerate trade ties with Pakistan; William Makaneole

6 minutes ago
 Two held for collecting funds for banned organizat ..

Two held for collecting funds for banned organization

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar u ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges progressive people to pla ..

10 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Preven ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Help Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in ..

10 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nab ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon for strict security in ..

10 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Unrealistic to Expect International ..

UN Chief Says Unrealistic to Expect International 'Military Force' to Be Sent to ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World