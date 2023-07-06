Spain's left-wing Sumar party, led by Spanish Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz, on Thursday proposed the creation of a vice-presidency for feminism, as part of wide-ranging proposals the party hopes to use in transforming social and economic relations in the country

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Spain's left-wing Sumar party, led by Spanish Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz, on Thursday proposed the creation of a vice-presidency for feminism, as part of wide-ranging proposals the party hopes to use in transforming social and economic relations in the country.

"It is proposed to create a vice presidency for feminism and care economy to lead and coordinate the reforms (in the field of feminism and equality) with other administrations and social agents," the document which includes over 100 measures reads.

The party also proposed setting up a telephone helpline for "men in crisis" to reduce cases of male violence. In addition, in the face of economic uncertainty and rising interest rates, which have particularly affected the cost of mortgages, Sumar proposed the creation of a "protected, social, sustainable and affordable" rental fund of up to 2 million homes over the next 10 years, according to the document.

Besides, the party proposed starting the process of reducing the work week to 32 hours through legislation with no change in wages, and to make the tax on the rich permanent instead of temporary, as was decided in September 2022.

In late May, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez dissolved the parliament and called early elections for July 23 following setbacks for his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and the success of the opposition conservative People's Party in regional elections held on May 29.