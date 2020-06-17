(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Spanish lower chamber's leadership on Tuesday refused to investigate corruption charges against emeritus Juan Carlos de Borbon regarding a 2011 contract to build a high-speed railway in Saudi Arabia.

In March, the Geneva prosecution was reportedly investigating the origins of about $73 million allegedly provided by the Saudis to help secure the construction deal with the Spanish government, which the former monarch gave to his then-mistress, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn. The initiative to create an investigative commission has been put forward by the Unidas Podemos political party, supported by the nationalistic parties of Catalonia, Galicia and the Basque country.

The majority of the lower chamber's bureau, including members of the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and opposition People's Party and VOX, has voted against such an initiative.

This instance marks the third time that the lower house's bureau has refused to investigate the emeritus king.

Last week, Spain's Supreme Court prosecutors launched an investigation to determine whether emeritus King Juan Carlos de Borbon can be liable for prosecution for actions that took place after his abdication in 2014, when he was not protected by Article 56.3 of the Spanish Constitution, which gives immunity to the head of state.