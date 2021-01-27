UrduPoint.com
Spain's Madrid To Suspend COVID-19 Vaccination For 2 Weeks Due To Lack Of Doses

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:33 PM

Spain's autonomous community of Madrid will suspend the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 for two weeks as it failed to secure the first doses for its two-dose immunization regimen, Ignacio Aguado, the deputy head of Madrid's regional government, said on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Spain's autonomous community of Madrid will suspend the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 for two weeks as it failed to secure the first doses for its two-dose immunization regimen, Ignacio Aguado, the deputy head of Madrid's regional government, said on Wednesday.

"No new first doses will be given to anyone this week and the next one," Aguado said, adding that this measure is taken to ensure supply of the second doses for people who have already received the first shot.

Last week, Madrid suspended vaccination campaign for health workers due to a limited amount of the vaccines. Only residents and workers of caring homes continued receiving shots against COVID-19.

Madrid received 176,615 vaccines from the central government but only 4,000 people have so far received the second dose.

Aguado urged the Spanish government to increase pressure to receive more vaccines otherwise the country would not be able to vaccinate all the citizens on schedule.

"With the current rate of the vaccine arrivals it is impossible to achieve the goal set by the Spanish government of reaching 70 percent of population to be vaccinated by the end of June," Aguado said.

On December 27, Spain as well as other European countries started the vaccination campaign. To date, the country has received 1.310.000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 35,7000 Moderna vaccine doses.

