Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Retiring tennis superstar Rafael Nadal lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp in a Davis Cup quarter-final singles rubber on Tuesday as the Netherlands took a 1-0 lead against Spain.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner will call time on his career in professional tennis at the end of Spain's participation in the tournament in Malaga, after two injury-ravaged years.

Doubts hung over Nadal's involvement until the official announcement from team captain David Ferrer confirmed he would play in the first singles rubber of the opening finals clash.

The 38-year-old appeared emotional during the Spanish national anthem, and fans filled the arena with chants of "Rafa, Rafa," when it ended.

"I was having an emotional day, nerves before what could be my last singles match as a professional," said Nadal.

"The emotions hearing the national anthem for the last time as a professional were very special."

Nadal had won his last 29 Davis Cup singles matches out of 30 played -- after debuting in the tournament in 2004 -- and both of his prior clashes with the Dutchman.

However despite giving every ounce of his energy in the second set and buoyed by immense home support, Nadal fell short.

"In the beginning I think we were both nervous. The first service games didn't go smoothly... the crowd was tough, understandably," said Van de Zandschulp.

"That is what it is to play against Rafa in Spain -- he is probably the biggest sportsman here in Spain that ever lived."

There was also a comparatively small but vocal sector of orange-clad Dutch fans roaring on their compatriot.

"It was unbelievable, I needed it -- there were too many people from Spain here cheering for him," added the Dutchman.

"I understand -- if I was sitting next to the court I would have cheered for him as well."

No doubt with his diminished physical condition in mind Nadal, ranked 154th in the world, attempted to keep points short, with big serves and occasional flashes of his lethal forehand, followed by a classic fist pump and roar.

World number 80 Van de Zandschulp sought to put Nadal on his backhand and the Spaniard struggled to return, with the indoor hard-court tournament a far from ideal surface for the record 14-time Roland Garros winning 'King of Clay'.

The Dutchman opened up two break points at 4-4 and took the second with a fine cross-court winner to claim the lead, and then converted his second set point to dampen Spanish spirits.

- Giving everything -

Nadal fought back from 0-30 down at the start of the second set but could not convert it into a hold and his opponent secured the first break when the Spaniard went long, consolidating to ramp up the pressure.

Down a set and a break, Nadal, hunting for a foothold, survived heavy pressure on his serve in the third game for a nervy hold that led to the loudest roar of the night.

Van de Zandschulp denied Nadal the chance to gain momentum by holding and then broke for a second time to take a 4-1 lead with another cross-court winner after a tense rally which left the Spaniard no chance.

Nadal showed his never-say-die spirit by claiming a break back in the sixth game, converting his third break point to carve out a sliver of hope, which grew when he held to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Spaniard survived a break point and claimed back-to-back games for the first time in the match as he gave everything in what could prove his final match.

Van de Zandschulp held, finishing the eighth game with two blistering aces and was left serving for the match after Nadal followed suit.

Nadal went long to concede match point and then hit a shot into the net to hand his Dutch opponent victory.

"I'm not in the rhythm of competition," admitted Nadal.

"I've been self-critical enough with myself to improve, even when I've won -- today I will not be tough on myself, this was all I had."

World number three Carlos Alcaraz faces the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the second rubber to try and keep Spain's Davis Cup dream alive and prolong Nadal's farewell.

The winner will face Germany or Canada in the semi-finals.