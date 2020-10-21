UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's National Court Acquits Former Catalan Police Chiefs In 2017 Referendum Case

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:33 PM

Spain's National Court Acquits Former Catalan Police Chiefs in 2017 Referendum Case

The Spanish National Court cleared on Wednesday Catalonia's former law enforcement chiefs of sedition and disobedience charges for their alleged role in the region's 2017 secession attempt, according to the court's ruling

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Spanish National Court cleared on Wednesday Catalonia's former law enforcement chiefs of sedition and disobedience charges for their alleged role in the region's 2017 secession attempt, according to the court's ruling.

On Tuesday, the Spanish media made the verdict known, citing sources. The acquittal was ruled in a 2-1 decision. Josep Lluis Trapero, the former chief of the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police; ex-director general of the police force Pere Soler; Cesar Puig, the former secretary general of the regional interior department; and Mossos d'Esquadra officer Teresa Laplana were found not guilty.

According to the ruling obtained by Sputnik, the court found no evidence that the defendants "tried to interfere with or complicate the execution of the decisions of the Constitutional Court, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia or the High Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Community," nor did they conspire with leaders of the "independence process."

The court concluded that there was no evidence that the defendants had become "an instrument of the separatist movement.

"

Initially, the Spanish prosecutors accused the four of conspiring with separatist politicians to hold the referendum and for their alleged reticence to help national police forces during protests by separatists. Prosecutors had asked for prison sentences of 10 years for Trapero, Soler and Puig, and four years for Laplana.

Trapero said during the court hearing that 7,000 Catalan law enforcement officers could not resist 2.3 million voters and admitted that some of the servicemen decided to disobey court decisions "for ideological reasons." However, he himself, did not plead guilty.

On October 1, 2017, Catalonia held a referendum in which over 90 percent of voters supported the region's independence from Spain. Madrid declared the referendum illegal and arrested a number of pro-independence politicians. The Supreme Court of Spain has sentenced nine pro-independence Catalan leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison on sedition charges, while three other officials were ordered to pay fines over disobedience.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Police Madrid Independence Spain October 2017 Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

GIES Virtual Series discusses new age of digital r ..

20 minutes ago

Cypriot President to Meet With Newly Elected N. Cy ..

50 seconds ago

OGRA suspends HPL's marketing licence in KP

52 seconds ago

Russian Federal Security Body Detains 2 Militants ..

53 seconds ago

US, Russia Close to Arms Control Deal, Long-Term S ..

57 seconds ago

Gold price increases Rs500 to Rs116,200

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.