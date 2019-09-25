UrduPoint.com
Spain's Need For Gov't, Stability Outweighs Concerns Over Newest Election - Senator

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

The fact that there will be yet another general election in Spain is not a positive development, but the country needs action and a new government to serve its people in this time of international and internal instability, Antonio Gutierrez Limones, the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate of Spain, told Sputnik on Wednesday

This announcement comes after the dissolution of the Spanish parliament, the Cortes Generales, on Monday and in the run-up to fresh elections set for November 10. This will be the country's fourth legislative elections in four years the latest took place in April and resulted in acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez failing to secure a majority and form a coalition government.

"I think it is not very good to go to a new election. But now we have a block in Spain.

We need an action, we need stability, we need a government and to realize that we have to work for people," Limones said.

The senator noted that a strong government was indispensable at times of international challenges and internal problems.

"At the moment this thing is very important because we have Brexit ... and then we have two internal challenges, one of them Catalonia", he said.

After the April 28 election, Sanchez's Socialist Party was short of the seats required to form a government and made attempts to strike a deal with other major parties including the conservative People's Party, the center-right Citizens (Ciudadanos), and the far-left Unidas Podemos. Having in recent months failed to secure parliamentary support, the government was dissolved on Monday. A new general election to break the stalemate will happen on November 10.

