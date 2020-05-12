UrduPoint.com
Spain's Oldest Woman Beats COVID-19 Disease At Age Of 113

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:13 PM

Spain's oldest woman, Maria Branyas, has survived the coronavirus disease at the age of 113 and the good news was shared on her Twitter account, ran by family members

For the past twenty years, Branyas has been living in a nursing home in the northeastern Catalonian city of Girona. In April, the woman showed mild coronavirus symptoms and in early May, doctors confirmed that she had recovered.

Branyas remained isolated in her room for the duration of her illness, being constantly in touch with relatives.

Several other tenants of the same nursing home have died from coronavirus complications.

Branyas has been known as the oldest Spanish resident since 2019. She was born in 1907 into a family of Spanish immigrants in San Francisco. After some time, the family returned to Spain. In 1931, she married a doctor, had three children, 11 grandchildren and eventually 13 great-grandchildren. Branyas has survived the 1918 Spanish flue and the Civil War between 1936-1939.

