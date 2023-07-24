Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Spain's Opposition Leader Announces Intention to Form New Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The leader of Spain's opposition conservative People's Party (PP), Alberto Nunez Feijoo, said after PP came ahead in the snap general election, that he was going to form a new government.

According to the latest official vote count, with over 99% of the ballots processed in the Sunday election, PP is getting 136 seats in parliament, while the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won 122 seats.

The left-wing platform Sumar is getting 31 seats, while the far-right VOX party is getting 33 seats.

"I am taking the lead in the dialogue to form a government in accordance with the will of the majority of Spaniards expressed in this Sunday's election," Feijoo said in an address at the PP headquarters.

Meanwhile, speaking at the PSOE headquarters, Sanchez said after the election that the PP and VOX bloc lost.

Sanchez scheduled the snap vote for July 23 following setbacks of the PSOE and its smaller coalition partner Podemos and success of the PP in the regional elections held on May 29.

