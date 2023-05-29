UrduPoint.com

Spain's Pedro Sanchez, Risk-taker With A Flair For Political Gambles

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Spain's Pedro Sanchez, risk-taker with a flair for political gambles

Spain's Pedro Sanchez, who announced snap elections Monday after his ruling Socialists were routed in local polls, is a consummate risk-taker who's shown a flair for daring gambles during his rollercoaster political career.

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Spain's Pedro Sanchez, who announced snap elections Monday after his ruling Socialists were routed in local polls, is a consummate risk-taker who's shown a flair for daring gambles during his rollercoaster political career.

Weakened by five turbulent years in power that covered the Covid pandemic and the economic crisis linked to the Ukraine war, Spain's 51-year-old prime minister caught everyone off guard by announcing an early general election in late July.

The vote had been widely expected at the year's end, but after his Socialists and their allies suffered a major blow in Sunday's local polls, Sanchez took a risky gamble -- in what observers said has been a hallmark of his career.

"The alternative was six months of governmental bloodletting," said Oriol Bartomeus, a political scientist at Barcelona's Autonomous University.

"He's decided to gamble it all. It's typical Pedro Sanchez, it's just what he does," he told AFP.

It was, agrees Paloma Roman, a political scientist at Madrid's Complutense University, a "strategic calculation" to hang on for the next two months and improve what he already has.

"For the Socialists, it's the lesser of two evils... If they'd held out (until the year's end) it would have been so much worse," she said.

A Madrid-born economist and former basketball player, Sanchez went from being an unknown MP who emerged from obscurity in 2014 to seize the reins of Spain's oldest political party.

And he has enjoyed a rollercoaster political career.

- Written off, bounces back - A leap-year baby who was born in Madrid on February 29, 1972, Sanchez grew up in a well-off family, the son of an entrepreneur father and a mother who worked as a civil servant.

He studied economics before getting a Master's degree in political economy at the Free University of Brussels and a doctorate from a private Spanish university.

Elected to the party leadership in 2014, Sanchez was written off politically after leading the Socialists to their worst-ever electoral defeats in 2015 and 2016.

Ejected from the leadership, Sanchez unexpectedly won his job back in a Primary in May 2017 after a cross-country campaign in his 2005 Peugeot to rally support.

Within barely a year, he took over as premier in June 2018 after an ambitious gamble that saw him topple conservative Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy in a no-confidence vote.

"He is a politician who often makes these kinds of decisions," said Bartomeus.

"So far it's mostly worked for him... although things are more complicated now," he said, noting Sanchez had been weakened by his time in office.

- Stubborn and tenacious - Always immaculately suited and booted, this telegenic politician -- who likes to go running and looms over his rivals at 1.9 metres (6 foot 2 inches) tall -- has made a name for himself as stubborn and tenacious.

Over the past five years, he has had to play a delicate balancing act to stay in power.

In February 2019, the fragile alliance of left-wing factions and pro-independence Basque and Catalan parties that had catapulted him to the premiership cracked, prompting him to call early elections.

Although his Socialists won, they fell short of an absolute majority, and Sanchez was unable to secure support to stay in power so he called a repeat election later that year.

Forced into a marriage of convenience with the hard-left Podemos, despite much gnashing of teeth inside his own party, Sanchez has managed to stay in power despite his coalition holding only a minority in parliament.

He has managed to push through a wide range of reforms clearly rooted in the left and overseen a government with the highest-ever number of women.

The first Spanish premier to speak English fluently since the country returned to democracy in the 1970s, Sanchez is married with two teenage daughters.

In February 2019, he detailed his triumphs in an autobiography called "Resistance Manual", the first to be published in Spain by a sitting premier.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Ukraine Minority Parliament Democracy Vote Marriage Married Job Brussels Barcelona Madrid Alliance Spain February May June July Women Sunday 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 Family All From Government Peugeot Election 2018

Recent Stories

Brazilian President Says in Favor of Possibility o ..

Brazilian President Says in Favor of Possibility of Venezuela Joining BRICS

5 seconds ago
 'Misogynist Imran Khan's narrative of victimhood' ..

'Misogynist Imran Khan's narrative of victimhood' bound to fail: Marriyum

43 seconds ago
 Two environmental samples test positive for poliov ..

Two environmental samples test positive for poliovirus

45 seconds ago
 Wikipedia Host Sues Russian Media Watchdog Over Di ..

Wikipedia Host Sues Russian Media Watchdog Over Disputed Content

46 seconds ago
 Shares of Major US Retailer Fall by 14% Amid LGBTQ ..

Shares of Major US Retailer Fall by 14% Amid LGBTQ+ Merchandise Scandal

50 seconds ago
 11 healthcare establishments sealed on malpractice ..

11 healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.