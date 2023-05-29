UrduPoint.com

Spain's People's Party Wins In Local Elections - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Spain's People's Party Wins in Local Elections - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Spain's opposition People's Party (PP) won in Sunday's municipal elections, surpassing the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), Spanish media report.

Local elections were held across Spain on May 28.

The PP won 7.43 million votes, which is 3.4 percentage points more than the PSOE, the Spanish Europa Press agency said.

PSOE lost in 12 of the 22 capitals of the autonomous communities in which it had the lead before the election.

