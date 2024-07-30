Open Menu

Spain's PM Declines To Testify In Wife's Graft Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez refused on Tuesday to answer question from a judge investigating alleged influence-peddling by his wife, a case that has put pressure on his fragile minority government.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado, who is heading the preliminary inquiry, went to Sanchez's official residence to question the Socialist prime minister as a witness but he invoked his right not to testify, lawyers who were present at the hearing told reporters.

Under Spanish law, one can refuse to answer questions in a case affecting close family members, including spouses.

"The hearing lasted exactly two minutes," Antonio Camacho, the lawyer for Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez, told reporters outside the residence, adding that Sanchez was "absolutely calm".

Gomez also invoked her right to remain silent under questioning by the judge earlier this month.

She has not spoken publicly about the case but Sanchez has denied any wrongdoing by his wife and dismissed the allegations as part of a right-wing smear campaign against his left-wing government.

The case has stoked acrimony and the main opposition conservative opposition Popular Party (PP) has urged Sanchez to resign.

"Sanchez has not wanted to testify before the courts but he will answer to the Spanish people," PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo wrote on social network X shortly after the hearing ended.

