Spanish left-wing Podemos party will abstain during a vote in the parliament on the premiership bid of Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, El Pais newspaper reported on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Spanish left-wing Podemos party will abstain during a vote in the parliament on the premiership bid of Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, El Pais newspaper reported on Thursday.

If Podemos abstain, Sanchez, who has already lost the fist round of voting in the parliament, may be unable to secure a majority he needs for his confirmation in the second round.