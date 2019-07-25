UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Podemos Party To Abstain During Vote On Sanchez's Premiership Bid - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

Spain's Podemos Party to Abstain During Vote on Sanchez's Premiership Bid - Reports

Spanish left-wing Podemos party will abstain during a vote in the parliament on the premiership bid of Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, El Pais newspaper reported on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Spanish left-wing Podemos party will abstain during a vote in the parliament on the premiership bid of Pedro Sanchez, the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, El Pais newspaper reported on Thursday.

If Podemos abstain, Sanchez, who has already lost the fist round of voting in the parliament, may be unable to secure a majority he needs for his confirmation in the second round.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote May

Recent Stories

ICC accredits biomechanics lab at LUMS as testing ..

20 seconds ago

PCB refuses to comment on Imam-ul-Haq controversy

20 minutes ago

Malinga 'happy' to make way for younger Sri Lankan ..

12 minutes ago

Majeed sent jail on judicial remand in fake accoun ..

57 seconds ago

Couple dies in house collapse incident in Lahore

1 minute ago

Police launches crackdown against criminals

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.