MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Spain's most famous national art museum, Prado, told Sputnik that having own trademark would only benefit the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts located in the Russian capital of Moscow, as it would increase its global recognition, help spread information about exhibition events and boost its incomes.

The Pushkin Museum has recently filed applications to register the "PUSH" trademark to the Russian agency for intellectual property, Rospatent. It is currently said to be under consideration. Once the brand is approved, the museum will be able to produce and sell its merchandise products such as jewelry, stationery, watches, calendars, prints, clothes and much more.

In addition, it will be easier to organize museum exhibitions, launch online services for downloading music, conduct fitness classes, produce movies, engage in advertising and print books.

"The Pushkin Museum's decision will help people quickly find out about its activities and collections. If this is done well, it can lead to mutually beneficial cooperation with publishers and the commercial sector. And, ultimately, to higher incomes. In any case, it will benefit the museum itself - in the short-, medium- and long-terms," the spokesperson for Prado said.

It was added that museums should protect their image, which is built through their own unique trademarks.