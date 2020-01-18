UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Prado Says New Trademark Will Benefit Russia's Pushkin State Museum Of Fine Arts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Spain's Prado Says New Trademark Will Benefit Russia's Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Spain's most famous national art museum, Prado, told Sputnik that having own trademark would only benefit the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts located in the Russian capital of Moscow, as it would increase its global recognition, help spread information about exhibition events and boost its incomes.

The Pushkin Museum has recently filed applications to register the "PUSH" trademark to the Russian agency for intellectual property, Rospatent. It is currently said to be under consideration. Once the brand is approved, the museum will be able to produce and sell its merchandise products such as jewelry, stationery, watches, calendars, prints, clothes and much more.

In addition, it will be easier to organize museum exhibitions, launch online services for downloading music, conduct fitness classes, produce movies, engage in advertising and print books.

"The Pushkin Museum's decision will help people quickly find out about its activities and collections. If this is done well, it can lead to mutually beneficial cooperation with publishers and the commercial sector. And, ultimately, to higher incomes. In any case, it will benefit the museum itself - in the short-, medium- and long-terms," the spokesperson for Prado said.

It was added that museums should protect their image, which is built through their own unique trademarks.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Moscow Russia Fine Jewelry Lead Spain

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

2 hours ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

2 hours ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

2 hours ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

2 hours ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

3 hours ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.