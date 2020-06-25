MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Spanish Office of the Attorney General of the State on Thursday announced the number of opened investigations into deaths of senior citizens in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic had increased by 21 to 240 over the week.

Nursing homes were hit especially hard during the pandemic, as their residents were not tested for the disease and rarely hospitalized. The Health Ministry has yet to provide precise numbers of deaths in such facilities.

According to the office, most of the cases are from Madrid, with 105, and Catalonia, with 43.

Spain has confirmed a total of 247,086 cases, with a death toll of 28,327.