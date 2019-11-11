(@imziishan)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Spain's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez, which came out ahead in recent parliamentary elections, promised to "unblock" the country's political stalemate.

On Sunday, Spain held general elections for the fourth time in four years. The PSOE secured 120 seats in the parliament's lower house.

"I call on all political parties to work on unblocking the political situation in Spain. PSOE will work to unblock the political situation," Sanchez told party supporters after the elections, adding that there would not be another snap general election in the country.

Sanchez called on parties to work together to form a stable government and said he would work to form a progressive government to move the country forward from the political stalemate.