UrduPoint.com

Spain's RFEF Says Ukraine's Participation In Joint Bid To Host World Cup Still Possible

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Spain's RFEF Says Ukraine's Participation in Joint Bid to Host World Cup Still Possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday that the Spanish and Portuguese football federations were confident that Ukraine's participation in the joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup was still possible, but the decision would be made later.

Ukraine initially joined the three-way bid, but The Athletic publication reported earlier this month that the arrest of Ukrainian football boss Andriy Pavelko on corruption charges and reconstruction that still needed to be done ahead of group-stage matches made it an increasingly unlikely candidate. Following the news, Moroccan King Mohammed VI announced that Morocco would replace Ukraine as the third host nation in the joint bid together with Spain and Portugal.

"The Spanish and Portuguese Federations are confident that the Ukrainian Federation and its president will overcome the difficulties they are currently going through in order to present a joint candidacy of the four countries," RFEF said in a statement on the website.

The Spanish Federation also announced that Morocco had officially joined the bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

"Luis Rubiales and Fernando Gomes, presidents respectively of the RFEF and the FPF (the Portuguese Football Federation), have reached an agreement with Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), to form a transversal bid that is as powerful as possible, not only on a sporting level, but also in terms of infrastructure and in social and cultural terms," the statement read.

Spain's Federation called the bid a historic one "as for the first time a men's World Cup would be held jointly on two different continents." RFEF also said that the decision was announced to the representatives of the European federations at the UEFA meeting organized on the occasion of the 73rd FIFA Congress and was received "very positively and with massive support."

Related Topics

Football Corruption World Ukraine FIFA Spain Portugal Morocco Congress Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

7 hours ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

8 hours ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

8 hours ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

8 hours ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

8 hours ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.