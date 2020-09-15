Spain's conservative opposition party is engulfed in a scandal involving allegations an informant was paid out of state coffers to spy on a party bigwig in a case that could taint a former prime minister

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he hopes the courts will "shed light" on the case which is "very worrying" and "belongs to a dark age" for Spain.

The affair has dominated headlines in Spain since public prosecutors last week declassified a 52-page document about the investigation into the case, dubbed "Operation Kitchen" because the code name of the alleged informant was "the cook".

The informant worked as a driver for the former treasurer of the Popular Party (PP), Luis Barcenas, who in May 2018 was sentenced to 33 years in jail for his role in a kickbacks scheme which financed the party known as the Gurtel case.

The ruling led to the ouster of PP prime minister Mariano Rajoy in a confidence vote in parliament several days later.

Public prosecutors allege the driver received 2,000 Euros ($2,370) per month, as well as the promise of a job in the police force, in exchange for obtaining information regarding where "Barcenas and his wife hide compromising documents" about the PP and its senior leaders, according to a copy of the report seen by AFP.

The probe into "Operation Kitchen" is one of several which have been opened based on searches carried out following the arrest of Jose Manuel Villarejo, a former police commissioner who for years secretly recorded conversations with top political and economic figures to be able to smear them.