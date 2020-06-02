UrduPoint.com
Spain's Royal Theater To Reopen On July 1

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:54 AM

Spain's most popular opera theater, Royal Theater, announced Monday it will reopen in Madrid on July 1 after closing in mid-March to stem the spread of the new coronavirus

"The board of trustees agreed to open the theater on July 1 with La Traviata ...

and approved the program for the new 2020-2021 season," a statement read.

The theater will stage 15 operas, including seven new ones. The program will be announced on Tuesday.

Spain, one of Europe's worst-hit countries, is expected to prolong the coronavirus lockdown for the last time on Wednesday. The curbs on public life will remain in place until June 21.

