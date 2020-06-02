Spain's most popular opera theater, Royal Theater, announced Monday it will reopen in Madrid on July 1 after closing in mid-March to stem the spread of the new coronavirus

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Spain's most popular opera theater, Royal Theater, announced Monday it will reopen in Madrid on July 1 after closing in mid-March to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

"The board of trustees agreed to open the theater on July 1 with La Traviata ...

and approved the program for the new 2020-2021 season," a statement read.

The theater will stage 15 operas, including seven new ones. The program will be announced on Tuesday.

Spain, one of Europe's worst-hit countries, is expected to prolong the coronavirus lockdown for the last time on Wednesday. The curbs on public life will remain in place until June 21.