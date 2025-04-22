Spain's Royals To Attend Pope Francis Funeral: Palace
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 10:05 PM
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain will join world leaders attending Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican on Saturday, the royal palace told AFP
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain will join world leaders attending Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican on Saturday, the royal palace told AFP.
Addressing a reception in Madrid on Tuesday, Felipe said the 88-year-old Argentine pontiff transcended the Catholic Church to become "an enormous ethical beacon of our world, of our time".
The government is yet to confirm if Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will also travel for the funeral.
The delegation Spain will send "will show the enormous institutional respect we had for Pope Francis, but also the love the Spanish people have for him," Justice Minister Felix Bolanos told television channel Telecinco.
Recent Stories
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests
Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrat ..
Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace
IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing
CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed and U&I garments
Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness cross-examination
Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai House takes part i ..
Efforts afoot to ensure Electoral Participation of Persons with Disabilities: DE ..
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directs office ..
DISCOs Support Units meeting held
SECP enhances Quasi-Judicial framework
More Stories From World
-
Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial management system27 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah41 minutes ago
-
China's Shenzhou-20 crewed mission set for launch after final drill2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Ankara on two-day visit to Turkiye2 hours ago
-
Pope Francis death from a stroke sets off global tributes, mourning3 hours ago
-
Khunjerab border opens as all-weather route: a historic leap in regional cooperation4 hours ago
-
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize: minister4 hours ago
-
Pistons snap NBA playoff skid, vintage Leonard leads Clippers5 hours ago
-
Zelensky to attend Pope Francis's funeral6 hours ago
-
Myanmar junta extends post-earthquake truce6 hours ago
-
WFP forced to halt aid for 650,000 women, children in Ethiopia6 hours ago